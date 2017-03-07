How Healthcare Benefits from Cybersecurity Guidelines

Healthcare entities have several key cybersecurity frameworks to utilize when it comes to implementing necessary cybersecurity guidelines. However, not all organizations necessarily have access to the same type of guidance.

Nearly half – 47 percent – of surveyed Non-Profit and Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) said that they did not have a cybersecurity framework currently employed, according to an Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT) report.

ICIT interviewed Non-Profit and NGOs to determine what type of cybersecurity programs, staffing, controls, and assessments are being employed, planned, or considered. The results were discussed in the Cybersecurity in Non-Profit and Non-Governmental Organizations paper.

"Larger organizations, outside the Non-Profit sector, often have more resources, which may include specialized departments that focus on cybersecurity," the report's authors explained. "Organizations with Non-Profit budgets may not have the funding available to create information technology and/or controls assessment units to work towards better protection, and in many cases may not have staff in their IT unit who can provide some cybersecurity specialty functions."