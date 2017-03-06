Fake News: A Submission to the Culture, Media and Sport Committee Inquiry

This submission [made on 3 March 2017 to the above House of Commons select committee inquiry] is based on a short blog article[i] written for a professional audience, primarily security practitioners from a range of sub-disciplines including cyber security and crisis management, as well as the many comments on the article provided by readers from their varying disciplinary perspectives. It offers a collective view on the security challenges associated with fake news.

This submission responds primarily to the inquiry’s questions on what constitutes 'fake news' and its impact or potential impact on public understanding of the world, for the purpose of illuminating the specific security challenges presented by the phenomenon. The submission also touches on its relationship with advertising. It is argued that the term ‘fake news’ is unhelpful as it places a wide range of activities and story types under a single heading. The implications of propaganda, disinformation and careless or sensational reporting are discussed in relation to the security of nations, corporations, communities and individuals.

The media has always carried a certain amount of disinformation, some of which may be seen simply as careless reporting or gossip. However, in today’s technology-driven media landscape, the problem is magnified many times over. Propaganda and disinformation need to be seen alongside forms of cyber crime as representing another growing ‘cyber-enabled’ threat: activities that have been so transformed by network technology that they now present governments and organisations with substantial security challenges. Having played a significant role in the First and Second World Wars they are now recognised as a significant element of contemporary ‘hybrid warfare’, as demonstrated in Russia’s actions in Ukraine, being employed to undermine confidence in national governments and manipulate democratic processes.

Much of what is currently being framed as ‘fake news’ is in fact deliberate propaganda and disinformation and needs to be recognised and labelled as such. Reports on the strategy used by US data mining company Cambridge Analytica as part of the presidential campaign of Donald Trump and the referendum campaign of Leave.eu give an insight into how such practices can be tailored to individual social media users through data analytics of online activity. This is likely to become a common feature of political campaigning in the future, and at the very least as a society we need to do more to ensure that this is happening on a level playing field[ii].

The term ‘fake news’ is actually unhelpful as it places a wide range of activities and story types under a single heading. Misleading or inaccurate journalism is a very different challenge to a rumour about a publicly listed company spread by cyber criminals seeking to make stock market gains, or a disinformation or propaganda campaign by a foreign power or political grouping that fosters political, religious or other unrest. Stories that potentially fall under the ‘fake news’ umbrella in practice will fall somewhere on a spectrum of fakery, or perhaps a matrix in which the other axis captures the level of intent to mislead, or the extent to which stories are true or untrue. It should be noted that stories that are 100 per cent false may actually be easier to refute as false, as those that are only partially false may be more effective in building on the truthful elements to weave a more convincing lie.