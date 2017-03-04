Short time the botnet is difficult to die Internet security will be highly threatened

When the botnet named Mirai appeared for the first time in September, it used its remarkable "talent" to tell the world its presence. After Mirai's zombie networking equipment paralyzed an important firewall on a news site, Dyn was created, paralyzing a company that was the mainstay of the US network, making millions of people unable to use the network properly.

Mirai is an automatic identification of things networking equipment, it can identify and make the Internet of things infected with the virus into a botnet, and then they are centralized control. After that, the Internet of Things will be embedded in the Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, and then a large number of garbage traffic will flow into the target server, so that the server paralyzed. Just a few weeks ago, Mirai disrupted more than 900,000 German telecom customers' network services and invaded about 2,400 British TalkTalk routers. This week, the researchers published evidence that there are 80 Sony cameras on Mirai's invasion without any resistance.

In a report published this week, the Institute of Critical Infrastructure Technology said Mirai would be a "short-lived threat" in the history of Internet of Things. Hackers will be like people gradually as tired of the new toys, and the final Internet of Things industry will also destroy Mirai fragile device base.