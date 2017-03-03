Newsletter: A Frightening Cybersecurity Landscape. Neutralising Fake News. The Dark Web Is In Plain Sight. Bank Hackers Stole $500m. Hybrid AI Wins.

The experts at the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT) paint a frightening picture of the information security landscape. read more“

The perfect storm is brewing that will pummel our nation’s public and private critical infrastructures with wave upon wave of devastating cyber-attacks,” the report notes. “The Mirai malware offers malicious cyber actors an asymmetric quantum leap in capability; not because of sophistication or any innovative DDoS code, rather it offers a powerful development platform that can be optimized and customised according to the desired outcome of a layered attack by an unsophisticated adversary.”