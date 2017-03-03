White House tech vacancies may threaten cybersecurity advances

MARCH 3, 2017 —Last June, the government technology trade publication MeriTalk launched a petition regarding then-US Federal Chief Information Officer Tony Scott. The petition was not demanding Mr. Scott’s resignation but rather asked the next president to keep him on after the election.

“Tony Scott has made countless contributions to government IT through his strong leadership, continued efforts to improve existing initiatives and initiate new ones, as well as his fearless pursuit of federal excellence,” MeriTalk wrote. “When the current administration ends early next year, we don’t want to see this effective leader leave his post.”

More than 500 government officials and private IT professionals signed the petition, according to a MeriTalk spokesperson. But despite Scott’s wide popularity in the tech community and his expressed desire to continue working as chief information officer, President Trump did not bring back Scott nor his right-hand man, Chief Information Security Officer Greg Touhill.

Two months later, in June 2015, Scott initiated a 30-day Cybersecurity Sprint to improve resiliency across the IT infrastructure that made a significant improvement on its resiliency from hackers.

“In terms of upgrading cybersecurity infrastructure, you didn't see much progress on anything until Tony Scott did the 30-day Cyber Sprint,” says James Scott, a senior fellow at Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology. (No relation to Tony Scott.) “It takes a ton of leadership to push stuff like that. It was very high-impact.”