Insider Threat Programs Miss the Human Side of the Problem

Stopping insider threats relies more on addressing human problems than technological ones, according to Bill Evanina, national counterintelligence executive and director of the U.S. National Counterintelligence and Security Center.

“Where we’re missing the boat, oftentimes, is on the human resource side,” said Evanina. “At the end of the day, what we have to realize is, we’ll never stop the insider threat. The goal is to stop them before he or she decides to. We have to find a way to identify, mark them ahead of time and say, ‘hey listen, I know things are rough, you’re having problems, but there’s other options.’ ”

Bill Evanina, national counterintelligence executive and director of the U.S. National Counterintelligence and Security Center. (Photo: ODNI)

Evanina, who spoke Feb. 23 at an Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT) event in Washington, D.C., said data breaches from the inside are often caused by workers who have been divorced, passed up for a promotion, or had some other difficult event occur in their lives.