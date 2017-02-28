Malware: New detection methods required

Without an anti-virus software for the defense of pests you can not get any more today. It is important that the piracy is constantly being further developed in order to defy criminal attacks. According to new findings from the US, the current signature-based malware detection is no longer sufficient to meet current requirements.

Signature-based malware detection de facto dead

The thesis that the signature -based malware detection is de facto dead is represented by a US-American scientist, as reported by deutschlandfunk.de. He says that current protection software fails when it comes to protecting users against viruses, Trojans and other digital pests.

James Scott of the US ICIT, the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology in Washington, DC, advises the US government and government agencies on IT security. Scott says