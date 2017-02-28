Intelligence community seeks answers in aftermath of Harold Martin case

The arrest and then recent indictment of Harold T. Martin III, a 20-year veteran of the intelligence community who is accused of carrying out the biggest theft of classified information in U.S. history, is causing leaders on Capitol Hill and in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to re-examine exactly how the government defends against insider threats.

But with other battles on the immediate horizon — including perhaps most notably an investigation into Russian hacking operations aimed at the 2016 presidential election — it remains unclear whether either the House or Senate intelligence committees will take any oversight action even though the Martin case is unprecedented.