Yahoo has leaked 1 billion of data that could be used to implement cyber warfare

Yahoo suffered a massive hacker attack, affecting 1 billion Yahoo users. This hacker event states that the data collected by the network attack may be used for spyware, information warfare and profit activity.

2013 Yahoo suffered a large-scale hacking attacks, affecting 1 billion Yahoo users. This hacker event states that the data collected by the network attack may be used for spyware, information warfare and profit activity.

The number of data leaks revealed on Wednesday was the largest ever. Yahoo announced in September this year, a hacker attack in 2014, resulting in 500 million Yahoo users affected.

"The data is priceless for people who use data as a weapon," said Steve Grossman, chief technology officer at Intel Security.

Information warfare

James Scott, a senior researcher at the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology, a network security think tank, said that while the details were not yet known, the attack could make the government create false information.

Scott pointed out that the "dark network" market has not yet sold such data, that is, the standard search engine can not find "dark" dark corner of the content.