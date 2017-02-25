Newsvine

"FBI & CIA Are Thriving Since Trump Took Office" – Intel Official

A senior counterintelligence official claims that agents working within the FBI and CIA are “thriving” under the Trump administration. 

Bill Evanina, the national counterintelligence executive, says media reports referring to an alleged “drop in morale” among the intelligence community are patently false.

I don’t see a dip in morale,” he said. “The media created this morale issue.”

Dailycaller.com reports:

Evanina then added that the media should write a story about how the intelligence community is not actually suffering from a problem with low morale.

Since the Trump administration took the reins of power in late January, numerous reports have suggested that morale has dropped significantly in the intelligence community.

