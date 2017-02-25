What will the cyberwars of the future look like?

In the dead of winter, the electricity goes out. Not just in your town, but in many small towns nearby. After a few hours, power returns — but not everywhere. In some places it's out for days. Hospitals struggle to keep generators running to treat hypothermia sufferers; emergency lines are jammed, preventing ambulances from being dispatched. An overwhelmed police force struggles to maintain calm. What first appeared an inconvenient accident is soon revealed as an act of sabotage: Someone wants the power down. Someone is sowing chaos and waiting to take advantage.

This was the nightmare scenario lurking beneath the recent breathless reporting by The Washington Post that "Russian hackers had penetrated the U.S. electric grid" via a Vermont utility. The specter of foreign invaders lurking in the nation's infrastructure prompted a statement from Vermont Sen. Patrick J. Leahy: "This is beyond hackers having electronic joy rides — this is now about trying to access utilities to potentially manipulate the grid and shut it down in the middle of winter." Other politicians were equally heated, with Vermont Gov. Peter Shumlin calling Russian president Vladimir Putin a "thug" and saying, "This episode should highlight the urgent need for our federal government to vigorously pursue and put an end to this sort of Russian meddling."