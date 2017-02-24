Today's leading causes of DDoS attacks

First, you should know that while the total DDoS attacks only increased by 4 percent from Q4 2015 to Q4 2016, there was a 140-percent increase in attacks greater than 100Gbps. In short, we’re not seeing that many more DDoS assaults, but they are getting much worse.

Of the most recent mega 100Gbps attacks in the last quarter, most of them were directly attributed to the Mirai botnet. The Mirai botnet works by exploiting the weak security on many Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The program finds its victims by constantly scanning the internet for IoT devices, which use factory default or hard-coded usernames and passwords.