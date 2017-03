A top counterintelligence official has denied any morale drop among the intelligence community following President Donald Trump’s ascent to the White House.

“I don’t see a dip in morale,” Bill Evanina, the national counterintelligence executive, said, according to The Hill. “The media created this morale issue.”

Evanina then added that the media should write a story about how the intelligence community is not actually suffering from a problem with low morale.