There has not been a dip in morale among officials in the U.S. intelligence community, according to a top U.S. counterintelligence official.

“I don’t see a dip in morale,” Bill Evanina, the national counterintelligence executive, said in response to questions at an event in Washington Thursday evening. “The media created this morale issue.”

“Write a story about how the intelligence community does not have a morale problem,” he later said, again responding to a question from a reporter.