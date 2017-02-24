New IoT division MobileIron also aims at securing IoT in care

MobileIron, a provider of security solutions for digital businesses, establish a division for the Internet of Things (IoT). The new division focuses on building an end-to-end chain of trust which consists of the sensor, application, gateway to the cloud and the network. MobileIron is planning later this year IoT product to have ready for sale.

Santhosh Nair was appointed as VP to lead the IoT division, so let the company. MobileIron focuses more on health care because there according to the company may well secure connected devices is vital. There have been specifically developed in consultation with customers user cases for this sector.