Top 10 Quotes About The Internet of Things

Here's our "Top 10" list of favorite quotes on a favorite subject - the Internet of Things/IoT.

“Security by design is a mandatory prerequisite to securing the IoT macrocosm, the Dyn attack was just a practice run.” - James Scott, Sr. Fellow, Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology "We need to get smarter about hardware and software innovation in order to get the most value from the emerging Internet of Things." - Henry Samueli "The Internet of Things is not a concept; it is a network, the true technology-enabled Network of all networks." - Edewede Oriwoh "You're going to see this 'Internet of things' start demanding network performance and making the networks much more aware of what is on top of them." - Hans Vestberg "With the IoT, we're headed to a world where things aren't liable to break catastrophically - or at least we'll have a hell of a heads' up. We're headed to a world where our doors unlock when they sense us nearby." - Scott Weiss