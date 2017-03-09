Top 10 Quotes About The Internet of Things

Here's our "Top 10" list of favorite quotes on a favorite subject - the Internet of Things/IoT.
- “Security by design is a mandatory prerequisite to securing the IoT macrocosm, the Dyn attack was just a practice run.” - James Scott, Sr. Fellow, Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology
- "We need to get smarter about hardware and software innovation in order to get the most value from the emerging Internet of Things." - Henry Samueli
- "The Internet of Things is not a concept; it is a network, the true technology-enabled Network of all networks." - Edewede Oriwoh
- "You're going to see this 'Internet of things' start demanding network performance and making the networks much more aware of what is on top of them." - Hans Vestberg
- "With the IoT, we're headed to a world where things aren't liable to break catastrophically - or at least we'll have a hell of a heads' up. We're headed to a world where our doors unlock when they sense us nearby." - Scott Weiss