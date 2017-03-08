WikiLeaks Dumps CIA Hacking Docs Online

WikiLeaks on Tuesday dumped thousands of classified documents onto the Internet, exposing hacking programs used by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency.

The torrent of data is just the first in a series of dumps WikLeaks is calling "Vault 7." This first installment includes 8,761 documents and files stolen from an isolated high-security network within the CIA's Center for Cyber Intelligence in Langley, Virginia.

This first batch of data, according to WikiLeaks, introduces the scope and direction of the CIA's global covert hacking program, its malware arsenal, and dozens of zero-day weaponized exploits against a wide range of U.S. and European company products -- among them, Apple's iPhone, Google's Android operating system, Microsoft's Windows OS, and Samsung's smart TVs, which are turned into covert microphones.

The extent of the damage may be tempered if WikiLeaks has overplayed its hand.

"Given WikiLeaks' past record, it is unlikely that all or even most of the allegations are true," maintained James Scott, a senior fellow at the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology.

"If nothing else, the tools and malware capabilities provided are not exceptionally devastating over the tools and exploits already available on Deep Web markets and forums," he told TechNewsWorld.