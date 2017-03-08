Securing the Internet of Things

The computer industry seems to prefer playing catch-up when it comes to security. When PCs and servers came onto the scene, they were wide open to viruses. It took years for basic safeguards to be developed, promoted and adopted. And mobile security has only recently begun to get attention after a few well-publicized mobile malware attacks.

You would think by now the lesson would have been learned — design security into new technologies from the get-go to avoid huge problems down the road. But once again we're headed down the same perilous path.

Security Taking a Back Seat in IoT's Exponential Growth

The Internet of Things (IoT) seems destined to repeat the errors of the past by throwing out functionality with great rapidity, standing aside idly to let its vulnerabilities be exposed, and only then plugging the holes with some kind of Internet of Things security fix. But by then, it may be too late.